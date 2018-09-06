German Chancellor Angela Merkel watches as President Donald Trump talks with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde during the Gender Equality Advisory Council breakfast during the G-7 summit, June 9, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.

Evan Vucci, AP

WASHINGTON — If a picture is worth 1,000 words, Angela Merkel has some thoughts.

The German chancellor uploaded a photograph on Instagram of her and French President Emmanuel Macron seeming to stare down President Trump. The U.S. president is staring back, arms crossed, as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on with his arms also crossed. National Security Adviser John Bolton and other aides also look on what appears to be a tense moment.

The captions reads: “Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions. #G7Charlevoix.”

The leaders had been meeting at the Group of Seven summit in Quebec, Canada over the weekend.

Despite the president describing his relationship with the other leaders as “a 10," conversations between the world's largest industrialized countries were thought to be intense as the allies faced off with Trump over tariffs his administration has imposed on them. Trump said the tariffs are necessary for national security.

Macron also tweeted Saturday a photo of the other leaders and aides surrounding Trump, who was one of just two people sitting. In the photo, Macron is looking directly at the president and gesturing.

"#G7Charlevoix, second day: A new step has been taken. After a long day of work and very direct dialogue, we are actively seeking an ambitious agreement," an English translation of Macron's tweet reads.

#G7Charlevoix, deuxième jour : une nouvelle étape est franchie.

Après une longue journée de travail et de dialogue très direct, nous recherchons activement un accord ambitieux. pic.twitter.com/tBy2ZUg2v8 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 9, 2018

On Saturday morning Trump said he was open to getting rid of the tariffs if the other countries agreed to a more pure form of free trade. Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada are the other members of the G7. Russia used to be included rounding out the group to G8, Trump has been lobbying for the country to be let back in.

More: In tough talk on trade, Trump says U.S. won't be world's 'piggy bank' anymore

2018 G-7 Summit Canadian mounted police carry the Union and Canadian flags after the arrival of British Prime Minister Theresa May at CAF Bagotville airfield ahead of the G7 Summit, on June 7, 2018 in Saguenay, Canada. Canada will host the leaders of the UK, Italy, the US, France, Germany and Japan for the two day summit, in the town of La Malbaie. 01 / 18 Canadian mounted police carry the Union and Canadian flags after the arrival of British Prime Minister Theresa May at CAF Bagotville airfield ahead of the G7 Summit, on June 7, 2018 in Saguenay, Canada. Canada will host the leaders of the UK, Italy, the US, France, Germany and Japan for the two day summit, in the town of La Malbaie. 01 / 18

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com