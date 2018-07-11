President Donald Trump shakes hands with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity, right, during a campaign rally, Nov. 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Jeff Roberson, AP

Fox News Channel personality Sean Hannity was a no-show on the network's midterm election night coverage.

Hannity had been originally listed as part of Fox News' election coverage, which was co-hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Two of Fox's other primetime hosts, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, were scheduled to appear and did.

However, on election eve, Hannity joined President Donald Trump on stage during a campaign event, an incident Fox called an "unfortunate distraction."

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request Wednesday for information about Hannity's situation.

As returns came in Tuesday night, media watchers waited for a Hannity on-air appearance. The New York Daily News' Kate Feldman said Hannity was "noticeably absent" despite the network's announcement last week he would provide commentary and insight.

More: President Trump touts 'magic' Senate wins, ignores House losses

More: Money, message and Trump: 6 lessons learned from the most tumultuous midterms in a generation



She noted Hannity said on air that he’d be “home drinking heavily, depending either celebrating or in misery, one or the other."

Brian Stelter, anchor of CNN's Reliable Sources, tweeted about Hannity being MIA on "a historic night."

Hannity off the air on a historic night, and still no explanation from Fox. https://t.co/cS4AYJF1Uu — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 7, 2018

Fox News originally said that Sean Hannity would contribute to election night coverage, just like his fellow prime time hosts. But only Carlson and Ingraham are on tonight. Hannity apparently insists this was his decision. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 7, 2018

Hannity did chime in, however – on Twitter, where he has 3.8 million followers. There he summed up the election results just before midnight as "a massive win" for the president.

MOST in the media are absolutely clueless-tonight was a massive win 4 DJT & the ppl he campaigned 4-remember btwn the House & Senate Obama lost 69 seats, Clinton lost 60 seats-the democrats winning the house is meaningless - stay tuned for my analysis on radio & TV. Great night. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 7, 2018

Earlier in the day, Hannity issued tweets explaining his Monday night appearance during Trump's midterm election eve campaign stop in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to support Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley, who defeated Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill.

Hannity said his onstage appearance was unplanned. "When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honored by the president's request. This was NOT planned," he tweeted.

What I said in my tweet yesterday was 100% truthful. When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honored by the president’s request. This was NOT planned. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 6, 2018

Hannity also said he was misunderstood when he called the media covering the event "fake news" from the stage. "To be clear, I was not referring to my journalist colleagues at FOX News in those remarks," he tweeted. "They do amazing work day in and day out in a fair and balanced way and It is an honor to work with such great professionals."

To be clear, I was not referring to my journalist colleagues at FOX News in those remarks. They do amazing work day in and day out in a fair and balanced way and It is an honor to work with such great professionals. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 6, 2018

Regardless, Hannity's appearance hurt Fox News' attempt to focus on hard news election coverage, and "sure managed to muddy things up," wrote Forbes contributor Mark Joyella, who previously worked at CNN and Fox.

Some colleagues at Fox were not too happy about Hannity's campaign rally appearance, reported CNN's senior media reporter Oliver Darcy. "People throughout the company think a new line was crossed," one senior Fox News employee told him. Those quoted by Darcy were anonymous because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com