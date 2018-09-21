For the first day of fall, Wendy's is giving away free half-size Harvest Chicken Salads.

There were freebies for the first day of spring and even more freebies and deals for the first day of summer.

On Saturday, there's a small bunch of bargains to welcome fall.

And one of the best is from Wendy's. For the last couple of weeks, the fast food chain has been giving away free cheeseburgers daily to customers who present a coupon on its mobile app.

While the burger deal continues through Sept. 30, starting on the first day of autumn and continuing through Oct. 7, Wendy's is giving away free salads too.

With Wendy's mobile app and any other purchase, get a half-size Harvest Chicken Salad. The app is available for Apple and Android devices.

The new salad is the chain's first fall salad and features apples, brown sugar walnuts, feta cheese, smoked bacon, warm grilled all-white meat chicken breast and apple cider vinaigrette.

Unlike the free burger promotion, there's a limit of one free half-size salad per mobile account. The fine print of Wendy's coupon also notes "limit one offer per customer per visit."

For a limited time, Wendy's is also selling small Frosty treats for 50 cents.

More deals for the first day of fall

Take advantage of these deals at participating locations Sept. 22, while supplies last. Offers vary by location.

Bruegger’s Bagels: The chain starts its National Coffee Day deal on the first day of fall. Members of Bruegger’s Inner Circle rewards program can get a free coffee. Sign up at www.brueggers.com.

Edible Arrangements: Get a treat for 99 cents Saturday at participating locations. Treats vary and some locations will have smoothies and frozen yogurts while others will offer fruit cups. Check with your closest store for more information.

Godiva: National Ice Cream Cone Day also falls on the first day of fall. Through Saturday, buy one soft serve cone, get the second for half-off. Cups and parfaits are excluded.

Halo Top: Starting at 12:01 a.m. ET go to www.halotop.com/new to sign up and print a coupon for a free pint of ice cream. The coupon is only redeemable Sept. 22 and is available while supplies last. Residents in California, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee and Wisconsin are unable to receive a free dairy pint of ice cream but can redeem the coupon on dairy-free and vegan-friendly pints.

Museum Day: Sign up for a Museum Day ticket for free entry to participating museums and cultural institutions across the country. Smithsonian hosts the annual event and a Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people on Sept. 22. Learn more and register at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday.

Additional specials: Find more deals including ongoing promotions in the September roundup.

