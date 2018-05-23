WASHINGTON — The FBI has overstated the number encrypted cellphones that investigators are unable to access because of a flawed internal accounting system that relied on multiple databases.

In public statements and congressional testimony, FBI Director Christopher Wray had put the number of locked devices recovered during criminal investigations at more than 7,700, illustrating a persistent problem known as "Going Dark."

But in a statement Tuesday, the FBI said it had recently became "aware of flaws with the methodology" used to gather statistics from three separate databases to measure the problem.

"The FBI’s initial assessment is that programming errors resulted in significant over-counting of mobile devices reported through (the FBI's Operational Technology Division) databases," according to the statement.

"The FBI is currently conducting an in-depth review of how this over-counting previously occurred, and how the methodology can be corrected to capture future data accurately."

The inflated statistics were first reported Tuesday by The Washington Post.

Problems related to encrypted phones burst into the public view following a 2015 mass shooting San Bernardino, Calif., when federal authorities were unable to access the contents of one of the shooter's cell phones.

The matter morphed into a high-stakes legal battle between Apple and the Justice Department when the government sought to force the company to assist investigators in unlocking the phone.

At issue was a feature on the iPhone that locked investigators out if they made 10 unsuccessful tries to determine the correct password.

The FBI demanded that Apple help it disable the locking program, which Apple refused to do on the grounds that creating software to do so would result in the potential to unlock any iPhone.

On Tuesday, the FBI said it implemented a program in April 2016 to measure the problem, gathering data from three separate databases maintained by the FBI’s Operational Technology Division (OTD).

"The FBI relied upon information from these databases to publicly report that approximately 7,775 devices could not be accessed in FY 2017, despite the FBI having the legal authority to do so," the bureau said. "However, the FBI recently became aware of flaws with the methodology implemented in April 2016, and has determined the previously reported FY 2017 statistics are incorrect."

The bureau still maintained Tuesday that "Going Dark remains a serious problem for the FBI, as well as other federal, state, local, and international law enforcement partners, all of whom face similar challenges in maintaining access to electronic evidence despite having legal authorization to do so."

"The FBI will continue pursuing a solution that ensures law enforcement can access evidence of criminal activity with appropriate legal authority."

