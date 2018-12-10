An Australian couple is taking maternity leave to a whole other level – by road tripping to all 50 states in the U.S. with their newborn, Harper Yeats, and possibly breaking a world record in the process.

Mom Cindy Lim, 31, and dad Tristan Yeats, 34, have kept track of the family's travels on an Instagram account that features adorable photos of baby Harper in each state they stop in.

In a statement to USA TODAY Friday, the couple said they have applied to the Guinness World Records to have the achievement recognized.

"It is not an existing title so it apparently takes (Guinness World Records) 12 or so weeks to determine whether they will accept it as a title," the statement read. "If so, we will then need to submit evidence to have Harper’s record set."

With only 3 states to go before they reach their goal, the couple added that they're "optimistic" Harper will be the youngest person to visit all 50 states at just under 6 months old.

So, why the epic journey with the newborn? Lim told ABC 13 News that it's all about the family time.

"I can't see any better opportunity where both parents get to be with the kid, making up the rules as we go," she said. "We get to see how we operate as a family, see how we want to raise her. What we want to show her and teach her, we decide on the go."

Here are a few highlights from Harper's journey so far, which has garnered an impressive 18,000 followers:

Minnesota

North Dakota

California

Florida

New York

More: Road trip around the USA: 50 state welcome signs

More: 50 state road trip: Bucket list destinations in the US

10 fun gas stations for your next road trip

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com