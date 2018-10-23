Has Facebook Messenger gotten too complicated?

Seven of 10 people recently surveyed told Facebook that their number one priority for a messaging app is “simplicity.”

Facebook apparently got the message. On Wednesday, Facebook began rolling out Messenger 4 globally, billed as a “new, simplified version” of the popular messaging service.

For starters, Facebook reduced the number of tabs from nine to three as follows:

The Chats tab area is where you’ll hold one-to-one and group conversations, as well as a place to shoot and share a selfie.

A People tab area is where your friends can hang out and share Stories and where you’ll see who is currently active.

And the Discover tab is the place to follow the news, book a vacation, play games and connect with businesses.

Facebook is applying other design tweaks that it hopes with make Messenger more appealing. A small change brings personalized “color gradients” that are meant to dress up conversation chat bubbles and reflect your mood. For instance, Facebook says you’ll see colors change from red to blue as you scroll up and down a conversation.

The changes are coming slowly, so it’ll be awhile before all 1.3 billion Messenger users gain access to the latest version. In a blog post, Facebook Messenger vice president Stan Chudnovsky noted that "it can take time to get used to changes in an app you rely on every day, which is why we’re rolling out Messenger 4 in phases."

Coming later, for example, is a feature called Dark Mode, a re-skinned interface that aims to cut down on the glare from your phone.

While Chudnovsky claims the new Messenger will be simpler and easier to use – we'll see – he says Facebook isn’t dropping any existing features.

