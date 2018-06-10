Ellen DeGeneres, Brett Kavanaugh

Celebrities took to Twitter with reactions to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation Saturday.

Kavanaugh's future has hung in the balance for weeks due to hours of hearings, FBI investigations and sexual assault allegations, which he has denied.

The confirmation of Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice cements conservative control of the nation's highest court potentially for decades to come.

Here's how celebrities are reacting to the confirmation, many of whom are focusing on encouraging their followers to vote:

Ellen DeGeneres dedicated her tweet to Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both teens.

"This tweet is for Dr. Ford. You put yourself through so much and I want you to know it wasn’t in vain. You started a movement and we’ll see it through. If they won’t listen to our voices, then they’ll listen to our vote," she tweeted.

Comedian Jim Carrey also gave Ford a shout-out.

"Real American heroism. Dr. Ford risked everything to tell the truth about this privileged Kavanaugh goon. Avenge her in November," he tweeted with artwork of Ford.

Comedian and actress Fortune Feimster also emphasized the importance of voting.

"Everyone should mark November 6 on their calendars and the first thing you should do that morning is VOTE," she tweeted.

Singer and actress Kiana Ledé also shared her thoughts.

"I can’t believe this. The cowards that voted to confirm Kavanaugh should be ashamed. We failed Dr. Ford,"

This isn't the first time stars have spoken up about Kavanaugh. Some took to the streets of Washington, D.C. to protest the nominee and many others voiced their opinions over social media.

