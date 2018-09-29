Warren
Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
WASHINGTON - Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Saturday during a town hall that after the midterm elections she would consider a bid for the presidency. 

"After Nov. 6, I will take a hard look at running for president," Warren told the crowd in Holyoke, Mass. as they roared with applause. 

The Democrat touched on the state of the country under the presidency of Donald Trump and the controversy surrounding his pick for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, due to a series of sexual assault accusations, according to the Boston Globe

"I watched powerful men helping a powerful man make it to an even more powerful position," Warren said, according to the newspaper. "And I thought, ‘Time’s up.’ It’s time for women to go to Washington and fix our broken government and that includes a woman at the top."

A look at Elizabeth Warren's political career
01 / 22
Warren speaks to a crown gathered at Logan Airport in Boston on Jan. 28, 2017, the day after President Trump signed an executive order on his travel ban.
02 / 22
Warren addresses the crowd as she is flanked by Sen. Ed Markey, left, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh during Boston's Women's March on Jan. 21, 2017.
03 / 22
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., talks with Warren before a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 5, 2017.
04 / 22
Warren questions John Stumpf, chairman and CEO of Wells Fargo & Co., during a hearing of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Sept. 20, 2016.
05 / 22
Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., introduces Warren during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 25, 2016.
06 / 22
Warren accompanies Hillary Clinton during a campaign event in Cincinnati on June 27, 2016.
07 / 22
Warren gestures to the crowd after speaking at the American Constitution Society for Law and Policy National Convention on June 9, 2016, in Washington.
08 / 22
Warren meets with Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland on April 14, 2016, on Capitol Hill.
09 / 22
Warren joins fellow Senate Democrats for a news conference in front of the Supreme Court on March 17, 2016, calling for Obama's Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, to receive a confirmation hearing and a vote on the floor of the Senate.
10 / 22
Warren applauds as Obama arrives to speak at AARP in Washington on Feb. 23, 2015.
11 / 22
Warren walks to the Senate floor to vote on Jan. 12, 2015.
12 / 22
Warren confers with Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., on Capitol Hill on Feb. 3, 2014, during Senate Banking subcommittee hearing.
13 / 22
Warren joins Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kirsten Gillibrand, along with fellow female Democratic senators, for a news conference to announce their support for raising the minimum wage to $10.10 on Capitol Hill on Jan. 30, 2014.
14 / 22
Warren listens as Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Nov. 12, 2013, in Washington.
15 / 22
Warren waves as she arrives on the West Front of the Capitol in on Jan. 21, 2013, for President Obama's second inauguration.
16 / 22
Warren hugs her husband, Bruce Mann, during an election night rally in Boston after Warren defeated incumbent GOP Sen. Scott Brown in the Massachusetts Senate race on Nov. 6, 2012.
17 / 22
Warren speaks at the Democratic National Convention on Sept. 5, 2012, at the Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, N.C.
18 / 22
Warren speaks to reporters while campaigning at Liberty Bay Credit Union headquarters in Braintree, Mass., on May 2, 2012.
19 / 22
Warren watches as President Obama shakes hands with Richard Cordray before announcing the nomination of Cordray as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on July 18, 2011. Despite Warren's role in the creation of the CFPB, Obama ultimately did not appoint her to lead the agency.
20 / 22
Warren attends a March 4, 2010, hearing of the congressional oversight panel created to oversee the Troubled Asset Relief Program. Her experience on that panel led to her role in the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
21 / 22
Warren is pictured in her office at Harvard in October 2003.
22 / 22
Warren was a law professor at a number of universities in the '70s, '80s and '90s, including Harvard. She became an expert on bankruptcy law and was appointed to the National Bankruptcy Review Commission during the Clinton administration.

Video of Warren's appearance shows the crowd giving her a standing ovation after she announced the possibility of a presidential run. 

Warren has been a contender for months. She was also viewed as a possibility in the 2016 presidential election. 

Warren previously denied wanting to run, telling NBC News' "Meet the Press" in March that she would instead focus on keeping her current job. 

"I am in this fight to retain my Senate seat in 2018. That's where I'm focused. That's where I'm going to stay focused," Warren said in the interview. "I'm not running for president."

But in the interview, Warren refused to "pledge" to serve her full six years in the Senate if reelected despite being pressed several times.

Warren has been a favorite target of Trump, who he nicknamed "Pocahantas" for saying she has Native American ancestry. The two have been trading long-distance barbs for years. She, a former Harvard law professor, calls him a bully. 

The Globe notes Warren has made a series of moves that could set her up for a presidential run, including helping Democrats in key battleground states. According to federal filings, she has $15.6 million and has raised a total of $22.4 million this election cycle, according to the Globe. 

Warren is among a batch of Democrats who are being eyed as possible 2020 contenders, including California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. Others, including Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who represented Stormy Daniels' in a lawsuit against Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen, are also considering a run. 

