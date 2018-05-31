Drugs are being detected more often in drivers responsible for fatal crashes, according to a new study by the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Although it's difficult to tell when drugged driving is a cause of accidents, the findings renew concern that marijuana and opioids are factors for a growing safety crisis on American roadways.

Some 44% of drivers killed in crashes in 2016 who were tested afterward had drugs in their system, according to the GHSA study. That's up from 28% a decade ago.

To be sure, traces of marijuana use remain in the body for much longer than alcohol, meaning a driver who tests positive wasn't necessarily high. The effect of opioids on driving is also not well understood.

Of drugged drivers killed in crashes in 2016, more than half tested positive for multiple substances.

As drugged driving has become a bigger issue, the percentage of fatal accidents in which alcohol played a role has dipped. Of drivers killed on the road, 38% were drunk in 2016 compared with 41% in 2006, according to the study funded by the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility.

The problem of drugged driving is compounded by lack of a nationally-accepted method for testing driver drug impairment. Also, there are many different drugs that can cause impairment and it's difficult to test for all of them. Even then, "different drugs have different impairing effects in different drivers," GHSA said.

“Drugs can impair, and drug-impaired drivers can crash," Jim Hedlund, author of the report and a former senior official at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said in a statement. "But it’s impossible to understand the full scope of the drugged driving problem because many drivers who are arrested or involved in crashes, even those who are killed, are not tested for drugs.

Further complicating matters, he added: "Drivers who are drug-positive may not necessarily be impaired.”

