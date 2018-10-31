President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON – Ramping up his pre-election immigration claims, President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday he can end birthright citizenship and said he may wind up deploying 10,000 to 15,000 troops on the U.S.-Mexican border.

"On top of the Border Patrol," Trump told reporters as he left the White House en route to a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida.

His comments came the same week the administration authorized 5,200 troops for border duty, part of what critics call election-year stunts to spur Republican turnout in next week's congressional elections.

Arguing with numerous legal scholars, Trump also said Wednesday it is not necessary to amend the Constitution to end birthright citizenship, claiming he can do it with congressional legislation or an executive order.

"So-called Birthright Citizenship, which costs our Country billions of dollars and is very unfair to our citizens, will be ended one way or the other," Trump tweeted. "It is not covered by the 14th Amendment because of the words 'subject to the jurisdiction thereof.'"

Trump added that "many legal scholars agree" with him although he did not name any.

In fact, many legal scholars say the 14th Amendment is clear in conferring citizenship on people born in the United States.

“The president cannot erase the Constitution with an executive order," said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project. "This is a transparent and blatantly unconstitutional attempt to sow division and fan the flames of anti-immigrant hatred in the days ahead of the midterms.”

Several attorneys noted that James Ho, an appeals court judge nominated by Trump, wrote in a 2006 law review article that “birthright citizenship is guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment," and an amendment to the U.S. Constitution is "the only way to restrict birthright citizenship.”

Trump's call to end automatic citizenship is the latest in a series of moves aimed at highlighting his hard-line immigration stance ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. Advisers to Trump have said they believe the immigration issue will help galvanize his core supporters in an election where Republican control of the House and Senate are at stake.

In recent weeks, Trump has also vowed to stop a "caravan" of migrants from Central America from entering the U.S., even though they are hundreds of miles from border. This week, the administration authorized the dispatch of 5,200 U.S. troops to the border.

But the strategy could also motivate Hispanic voters upset over Trump's immigration policies and rhetoric to vote for Democratic candidates.

Any voter who is an immigrant, or whose families include immigrant, is apt to be concerned about Trump's rhetoric, said Republican strategist Liz Mair.

"Let’s see how enthusiastic these voters are to support literally any Democrat going," she said. "My guess is 'very.'"

Trump is about to kick off a last-week pre-election blitz of eight states, starting Wednesday night in Florida.

During a jobs event at the White House, Trump said he is not opposed to immigration itself. "We want people coming into the country, we want them to come in legally," the president said. "We want them to come in through merit so that they can help these companies."

Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, said an executive order from Trump is insufficient, and that ending birthright citizenship would require legislation and probably an amendment to the Constitution.

"I think in this case the 14th Amendment is pretty clear, and that would involve a very, very lengthy constitutional process," said Ryan, R-Wisconsin, to radio station WVLK.

That did not sit well with the president.

"Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about!" Trump tweeted midday Wednesday.

"Our new Republican Majority will work on this," he added, "Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!"

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he supports ending birthright citizenship, and will sponsor legislation to that effect.

"Finally, a president willing to take on this absurd policy of birthright citizenship," Graham said.





