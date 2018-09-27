President Donald Trump

Getty Images

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's testimony on Capitol Hill where he denied allegations of sexual assault in an appearance that was at times angry and tearful.

In a tweet following the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where Kavanaugh had testified, Trump said Kavanaugh's performance "showed America exactly why I nominated him."

"His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting," Trump tweeted. "Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!"

Earlier in the day, Christine Blasey Ford testified that when she and Kavanaugh were both teenagers, he pinned her to a bed and tried to remove her clothes, saying the episode had haunted her for decades. Kavanaugh vehemently denied the accusation, saying he "never assaulted anyone.” He accused Democrats of using the allegations to create a "circus" and carry out "character assassination."

Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com