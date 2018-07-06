Disney's foray into revisionist history is just about over.

Pirates of the Caribbean reopens Friday, June 8, after a six-week refurbishment in which Imagineers altered an auction scene.

Now, rather than pirates offering brides for a price, the rapscallions are auctioning goods taken from villagers. The change was meant to reflect modern sensibilities, Disney said when it announced the new scene.

Meet Redd, the fierce female pirate

Overseeing the auction is Redd, an arms-bearing redhead that's also packing some much-needed female empowerment to the attraction.

Redd, a "fierce and indpendent pirate" according to Disney, will walk the plank ... er, the park. meeting guests and posing for photos near Pirates of the Caribbean.

While robotic buccaneers will no longer be offering mechanical brides to the highest anomatronic bidders, the attraction maintains other stereotypical pirate behaviors. Servo-motored pirates still attack defenseless villagers for the sake of plundering and pillaging, eventually drinking to excess and burning down the town.

Modern sensibilities, after all, can only go so far before they're a complete buzzkill.

Will there be a new Fastpass lane?

It's been widely reported that Imagineers added a Fastpass lane, a move that bloggers dedicated to all things Disney have criticized, saying it will only add to the congestion.

Thanks to the ride's high capacity, the line moves relatively quickly with waits typically around 45 minutes to an hour during busy times.

Bloggers and fans have voiced their Fastpass objections on Twitter, claiming the standby line will lengthen as a result and clog already crowded pathways in New Orleans Square, where the ride is located.

Then again, Disney doesn't make such moves without a lot of thought, so only time will tell if the addition is a treasure or an idea that should have been buried.

Pirates of the Caribbean once had a Fastpass lane (the system was introduced in 1999), but the separate line was removed by 2006.

The ride has been altered before

This isn’t the first time Pirates of the Caribbean has been changed to reflect modern attitudes.

In 1997, Disney altered the scene in which pirates chased women around and around. Pirates still chase women, but now they’re after the liquor the women are holding.

