Disney has agreed to redraw a black princess after lightening her skin and changing her facial features in "Ralph Break the Internet," according to a Wall Street Journal report and an advocacy organization.

Vanellope (voiced by Sarah Silverman, center) runs into the Disney princesses in "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2."

Over the summer, fans of Princess Tiana of 2009's "The Princess and the Frog" noticed that her appearance changed in teasers for the "Wreck-It Ralph" sequel. In her brief role along with other Disney princesses, her skin tone got lighter and her nose got narrower.

Fan were not here for it.

So, um...is this supposed to be Princess Tiana in Wreck it Ralph 2? pic.twitter.com/LxBkKjK6zw — The Great Blaxby. (@HunseckerProxy) August 9, 2018

This is what Tiana shoulda been looking like. Hire Black woman animators for accuracy. 😊https://t.co/rYw04jHhHw — WhatFreshHellisThis (@LisaBolekaja) August 11, 2018

The WSJ reported that Disney animators met with Anika Noni Rose, the voice actress who plays Tiana, and representatives for Color of Change. The group campaigns for racial representation, including portrayals of black characters in Hollywood.

Color of Change sent a statement to All the Moms from Brandi Collins-Dexter, a senior campaign director, praising Disney animators.

"Disney’s decision to restore Princess Tiana’s image to that of an unapologetically Black princess with full lips, dark skin and dark hair in Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is a victory for Color Of Change members, Black children and their parents, and Black audiences who want to see the variety of shades, shapes and sizes of Black characters accurately represented in the arts."

Huge win for Black girls who look up to Princess Tiana! After conversations with @Disney & @DisneyAnimation about the character's appearance in #WreckItRalph2, they addressed our concerns and restored Tiana to her original depiction. #RepresentationMatters https://t.co/lN8j4OA95N — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) September 21, 2018

All the Moms has reached out to Disney for comment.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet" arrives in theaters Nov. 21.

