Louis Steptoe is shown with his mother, Delana Brown, at his high school graduation in June 2018.

Family photo

Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are put aside in the year to celebrate the tremendous job parents do raising and looking after their children. Children are expected to show appreciation for everything a parent sacrifices, gives and does to make sure their child or children are set up for success.

But what do these days mean to children like me who had to grow up without one parent in their life? To children who have nobody to celebrate on these days? Do they celebrate the closest thing they have to that parent or the person who somewhat fills the void that parent left?

That’s what I do. That’s why I don’t recognize this day as Father's Day but as “Father Figure Day” and I honor my Godfather, who was always present. I honor my head coach of my pee-wee football team I played for. I honor my grandfather who throughout all my mother’s circumstances has been there.

The absence of my father started on the day I was born. Everyone was there — except him.

I don’t really know much about him even though I asked my mother questions. But she was hesitant to answer. I believe that it was her great spirit that didn’t want to destroy his character or maybe she just didn’t want me to know the truth. As time went on, she told me the truth about their marriage and why he wasn’t in my sister’s or my lives. After that talk with my mother, I didn't want him in my life nor did I want to meet him.

My life was perfect the way it was. My mother, my sister and me.

I asked questions, but because I didn't get my answer didn’t mean I went searching for the answers or became consumed with my anger or confusion as to why he isn’t in my life.

To this day if anyone asks who my father is, I will say my godfather. Now I know that's not true because of the actual biology of things, but I say he is my father because of the things he has taught me and the time and dedication he has put into my life. From showing up to mostly every football and basketball game and bringing me an orange Gatorade and some Welch’s fruit snacks, to taking me and my god brother to Six Flags Amusement Park, or driving us to the movies late at night.

He hasn't missed one big event in my life and that's why I say he is my father -- because of his presence.

Louis Steptoe, center, is shown at his high school graduation in June 2018 with his godfather William Ford and Ford's son, Jabari Brown.

Delana Brown

Growing up as a young black male in Southeast Washington, D.C., is not easy at all. There is so much temptation and pressure to do things that aren’t right. With the strength of my mother and her supporting cast, I fought those temptations long enough for me to be able to get out of this environment. In August, I will go to college so I can make something out of this life that God has given me and not just to become another “statistic."

I officially met my actual father four years ago. It was brief and quick. I didn’t feel anything from the encounter. This year he came to my high school graduation and my sister and I went out to lunch with him the next day.

He sat across from us and apologized for his absence in our lives. The tone in his voice was so sincere. I could tell it was hard for him to hold back the tears of the 18 years he missed. Honestly, it was hard for me to hold mine back. He is trying now; he is texting me constantly and we have frequent conversations.

It will take time and it is a process. But it is never too late for a parent to reach out to their child. To all the children who are confused and angry or resent their father or mother for not being in their life, I offer this advice: At least hear their story and the reason they did what they did. Try to understand them because you never know if they will be there the next day for you to hear what they have to say.

Better late than never.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com