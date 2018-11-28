WASHINGTON - Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith overcame several controversies in Mississippi's racially-charged Senate race to become the state's first woman elected to Congress.

Late Tuesday, Hyde-Smith was declared the winner over Democrat Mike Espy, who also was vying to make history as the first African-American to represent Mississippi in the Senate since Reconstruction.

Hyde-Smith fought off criticism over her past and remarks that helped place Mississippi's racist history at center-stage in the contentious election.

In recent weeks, Hyde-Smith apologized after saying she'd gladly attend a "public hanging." She said comments caught on video appearing to applaud voter suppression were merely jokes and blamed the "gotcha liberal media" when a local news organization unearthed Hyde-Smith's yearbook, showing she'd attended a segregated school.

The controversies helped turn what should have been an easy win for Republicans into a tight race. President Donald Trump also made several last-minute stops in the state on Monday to help boost turnout for Hyde-Smith.

Up until Tuesday, Mississippi was one of only two states never to elect a woman to Congress. The other is Vermont. But the smaller, more liberal-leaning state has elected a woman to serve as governor, and Mississippi has not.

Hyde-Smith, 59, will be among a record number of women, mostly Democrats, elected to Congress this year and part of the record number of women – 24 – to serve in the Senate in the upcoming 116th session. Of those, 17 are Democrats and seven are Republican.

Spurred by the Women's March on Washington last year and the #MeToo campaign, more women have raised their hands to run for elected offices, including for Congress.

Several candidates have said they decided to run in the wake of the election of President Donald Trump.

Groups, including some in Mississippi, also stepped up to train more women to run for elected offices. Several organizations focused on recruiting more women, particularly in the South, a region that lagged behind others with the number of women in state legislatures. The legislatures often serve a pipeline to Congress.

“Mississippi was one of the last two states to have never elected a woman to Congress,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. “While Cindy Hyde-Smith got Mississippi out of that undistinguished club when she was appointed there still had never been a woman elected so this is another milestone for the state of Mississippi.”

