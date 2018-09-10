Edmund George Zagorski, 63, has spent 34 years in prison — the second-longest current stint for a death row inmate.

Handout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A day after an inmate on death row in Tennessee told prison officials he would prefer to be executed using the electric chair, he was moved to death watch Tuesday.

Edmund Zagorski, 63, who is scheduled to die Thursday, made the decision Monday within hours of a Tennessee Supreme Court ruling that approved the state's controversial lethal injection protocol.

"Mr. Zagorski has indicated that if his execution is to move forward, he believes that the electric chair is the lesser of two evils," federal public defender Kelley Henry said in an email Monday night. "We notified prison officials of his decision within two hours of the Tennessee Supreme Court’s decision."

Sept. 8: Tennessee inmate's execution was torture, expert says in new court filing

Aug. 10: This is what happened in and outside prison as Billy Ray Irick was put to death

Explaining the decision, Henry referenced the expert testimony during the legal challenge, when doctors said the state's lethal injection drugs would make an inmate feel like they were drowning and burning alive at the same time: "Ten to 18 minutes of drowning, suffocation and chemical burning is unspeakable."

The Tennessee Department of Correction has not commented on Zagorski's request, but was moving toward his Thursday execution.

'I have no idea how fast they could do it'

Tennessee law allows inmates who were sentenced to death for a crime committed before 1999 to sign a waiver choosing death by electrocution.

Tennessee last used the electric chair in 2007, when death row inmate Daryl Holton was executed. Holton was convicted of killing his three sons and a stepdaughter in 1997.

The electric chair: Tennessee could be the first state to use it since 2013

Holton's attorney David Raybin said Holton chose the electric chair "weeks if not months" before his execution. Raybin said it would take a lot of work to prepare the Tennessee Department of Correction staff for that method of execution.

The Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville has a death chamber with an electric chair and gurney for lethal injections. Gannett Tennessee - -Death Row 3---- -Riverbend Maximum Security Institution Warden Ricky Bell led media representatives on a walk-thru of his facility's death chamber, which has the electric chair and gunney for lelthal injections. - -Photo by Eric Parsons (The Tennessean) 10/13/99

File / The Tennessean

“The protocol for the electrocution is significantly different,” Raybin said. “They have to train the execution team to go through that.

“I have no idea how fast they could do it.”

Raybin, who helped write Tennessee's death penalty statute as a prosecutor in 1976, said Zagorski's decision, just days before he was scheduled to die, seemed legally sound because it was connected to the final decision in his lethal injection challenge. State law does not set a set a deadline for inmates to make their choice.

“Because it’s linked directly to the timing of the (Tennessee) Supreme Court I don’t think the state would be able to legitimately argue that he waited too long,” Raybin said.

“It’s an interesting legal move but I think it also makes a statement,” Raybin said. "There has to be a better way of doing this than this lethal injection. It was designed to be benign, but it’s not."

Zagorski opts for electric chair to avoid 'torture'

Henry provided a copy of the affidavit Zagorski signed Monday, in which he stated that, while he believes that both lethal injection and the electric chair are unconstitutional, "between two unconstitutional choices I choose electrocution."

"I do not want to be subjected to the torture of the current lethal injection method," Zagorski said.

He said he would continue fighting to stop or delay his execution.

Aug. 9: Tennessee executes Billy Ray Irick, first lethal injection in state since 2009

Aug. 9: Tennessee execution: What will happen on the day of Billy Ray Irick's execution?

Gov. Bill Haslam on Friday refused to commute the Zagorski's sentence. His legal team plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene this week.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Zagorski was moved to a cell next to the execution chamber where he is slated to remain under 24-hour observation, according to a news release from the state prison system. During death watch, a three-day period before an execution, "strict guidelines are implemented to maintain the security and control of the offender."

Execution team members train to use the electric chair monthly and public records show it was tested by prison officials in February.

In August, Billy Ray Irick died by lethal injection in Tennessee. According to a doctor who reviewed information about the lethal injection, Irick felt searing pain akin to torture, but the doctor said steps taken before the execution blocked signs of suffering.

Irick and 32 other death row inmates had sued Tennessee this year arguing that the state's new protocol for lethal injections would subject them to pain so intense it would violate the U.S. Constitution. They questioned the use of midazolam, the first of the three drugs the state administers during executions.

Zagorski was convicted in 1984 of killing two men in Robertson County, Tennessee. He shot them, slit their throats and robbed them after luring them into the woods by promising to sell them a large amount of marijuana, according to Tennessean archives.

Contributing: David Boucher, The Tennessean. Follow Adam Tamburin and Natalie Neysa Alund on Twitter: @tamburintweets and @nataliealund

Tennessee executions since 2000

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com