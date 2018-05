Consumer Reports reversed course Wednesday and endorsed the new Tesla Model 3 after previously declining to recommend the electric car, saying that the company had quickly improved the vehicle's brakes.

The consumer advice publication's turnabout comes after a spat with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who called the initial review "very strange" and said reviewers had tested "an early production car."

Musk's criticism came as he also bashed the news media in general in recent days over what he believes is unfair coverage.

Consumer Reports said Tesla issued an over-the-air software update to improve the Model 3's brakes. The reviewers had originally reported a stopping distance that "was far worse than any contemporary car we've tested" and even longer than a full-size pickup.

That was part of what reviewers called "big flaws," including difficult vehicle controls.

Jake Fisher, director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, told USA TODAY that he spoke with Musk for an hour last week after the initial review was posted.

Musk, he said, was "eager" to understand why Consumer Reports had experienced trouble with the Model 3.

But he said Musk's public criticism did not affect the publication's shift.

"There are still other flaws with the vehicle," Fisher said in an interview. "Those have not necessarily been addressed. It’s not the top in its category but it's certainly a vehicle that scores high enough to recommend."

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, discusses new technologies before an event for Tesla owners and the media held at the Hawthorne Airport. In the background is a Tesla model P85D.

ROBERT HANASHIRO/USA TODAY

