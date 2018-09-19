Cody Wilson, the Texas man at the center of a legal battle for offering blueprints for making guns for 3D printers, is accused in court documents of sexually assaulting a teen girl, according to media reports.

Wilson, 30, of Austin, Texas, was not in custody, but was in Taiwan, the Austin American-Statesman reported. It said Austin police were working with international agencies to bring him back.

It was not clear why he was in Taiwan, however the newspaper suggested he may have been tipped off by a friend of the victim that police were investigating him.

Wilson was behind a five-year federal fight over the right to offer the gun blueprints for sale over the internet.

Court documents indicate that an arrest warrant was issued for Wilson on a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, according to the American-Statesman.

The arrest affidavit, also obtained by CBS News, was filed in Travis Count district court and alleged that a girl under the age of 17 said in August she engaged in sex for $500 with a man authorities identified as Wilson.

The girl told authorities that she met the man, who used the name "Sanjuro," on a website called SugarDaddyMeet.com.

According to the newspaper, the affidavit alleges that a user identified himself to the teenager as "Cody Wilson" and described himself to her as a "big deal."

A police investigation, using hotel records, driver's license information and surveillance footage, showed Wilson had allegedly rented a room at the hotel where the victim said the two had sex.

The warrant for Wilson's arrest orders him held on $150,000 bond and requires him to surrender his passport, CBS News reports.

Wilson's battle over his 3D printer blueprints, which included federal rulings and a decision by the U.S. State Department, ended with the Trump administration reversing an earlier ruling and agreeing to allow him to post plans for the designs online.

In a recent interview with the American-Statesman, Wilson said his championing of the issue grew out of his belief in crypto-anarchy, a philosophy that seeks to use a free internet and encryption technology to reduce government influence over people's lives.

"I will continue to fight anyone who will try to sue me and say that I can't do this," he told the newspaper.

