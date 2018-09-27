WASHINGTON – Sen. Orrin Hatch is taking heat for telling reporters that he thought Christine Blasey Ford was an "attractive witness" during a break from her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

"It’s too early to make those kinds of determinations, but she’s a good witness. Articulate. She’s an attractive person," the Utah Republican said, according to MSNBC reporter Garrett Haake. "But I think it’s a little early to make those kinds of determinations."

A reporter asked Hatch, one of 11 Republicans on the committee, what he meant by "attractive."

"In other words, she’s pleasing," he replied, according to CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.

Many observers expressed outrage that Hatch would choose to comment on the appearance of a woman who had just delivered emotional testimony about an alleged sexual assault, which she says has traumatized her and impacted much of her life.

Ford alleges Kavanaugh held her down while covering her mouth and tried to remove her clothes at a small house party when they were teens. Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

Hatch was on the Judiciary Committee in 1991 when Anita Hill testified about her allegations of sexual harassment against then-nominee Clarence Thomas. He was one of her most vociferous interrogators during the hearing, accusing her of making up her claims and pulling her accusations from sources like "The Exorcist."

