When will the trolls learn?

Try a hit-and-run mom-shaming comment on Chrissy Teigen's social media and She Will Come For You. 

A media person like me who's always scrolling the internet is going to spit out her coffee in response to Teigen's perfect zinger and write about it.

Teigen's musician and singer husband, John Legend, posted a homey and sweet picture of Teigen bottle-feeding 5-month-old son Miles on his Instagram account. The photo was captioned, "Wild scene backstage at @nbcthevoice."

An Instagram fan had the whiff of mom-shaming when commenting on the bottle-feeding photo: "You no longer breastfeed?”

Teigen's response was witty and succinct:

"John never breastfed Miles."

The author of "Cravings: Hungry for More" and host of "Lip Sync Battle" never shies away from chatting with fans or foes on social media and it's always amusing.

The mother of Miles and Luna, 2, shared a funny breastfeeding picture on Instagram with fans earlier this year. When she received blowback for oversharing, she didn't hesitate to fire back.

"I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live. calm your t--- and scroll on by," she responded.

