Your favorite design couple are coming back to TV!

During Friday's episode of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Chip and Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper" revealed they're in talks to start their own network.

"We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother but that’s it,” Chip joked. “So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”

Chip added the five-year process of being on HGTV's "Fixer Upper" helped the couple learn how to solve some of the problems they came across in their next venture.

"So we actually partnered with David Zaslav (Discovery's chief executive officer) and Discovery, we're actually going to have a network, and I think we're going to really carve it out in a way that makes sense to us and our family," he revealed. "It's going to be filmed a lot in Waco, Texas, so we don't have to travel a whole lot. So with all things being equal, we're really excited."

Magnolia, the couple's home design and decor company, also confirmed the news in a statement to People.

“We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia," Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said. "The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

