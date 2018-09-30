Italian heritage lives on in San Francisco's North Beach
01 / 36
A "Welcome to North Beach" sign greets visitors to the historic Italian section of San Francisco, home to pasta, pizza, Italian tike and imports. Come join us on a Photo tour to North Beach.
02 / 36
The view of the city from atop Lombard Street
03 / 36
Grant and Green at early evening, in North Beach, home to many Italian restaurants and bars
04 / 36
The Calzone's restaurant is on busy Columbus Avenue, the heart of San Francisco's North Beach section.
05 / 36
The neon sign for Original Joe's welcomes walkers, as they pass Giovanni, an importer of pasta and Italian cooking products
06 / 36
The Beat Museum honors the legacy of writer Jack Kerouac and the Beats of the 1950s
07 / 36
A espresso drinker in his Tony's Pizza T-shirt
08 / 36
Holding a frwesh plate of ravioli with mushrooms at Calzone's on Columbus Avenue
09 / 36
A gelato cone
10 / 36
A small jam at Caffe Trieste
11 / 36
Playing the harmonica outside Caffe Trieste, a local hangout since 1956
12 / 36
Watching the sunset from outside Caffe Trieste
13 / 36
Waiting on a North Beach stoop
14 / 36
The inside of Vesuvio
15 / 36
Looking out at crazy Lombard Street, the croooked street that tourists love to drive down in North Beach
16 / 36
Looking down Grant Avenue just after dusk
17 / 36
Jamming outside the Caffe Trieste
18 / 36
Olive Oil for sale in NMorth Beach
19 / 36
Engaged in conversation at Caffe Trieste
20 / 36
Ground tomatoes
21 / 36
Posing in front of an artist mural in North Beach
22 / 36
Outside Golden Boy Pizaa, where there's always a line to order
23 / 36
Looking down the street towards North Beach from the road to Coit Tower
24 / 36
Artist Jane Victoria Farley, who chronicles North Beach with her paintings
25 / 36
Serving dinner at Calzone's in the North Beach section of San Francisco
26 / 36
Caffe Trieste still has a public pay phone
27 / 36
An Elvis impersonator jams at Caffe Trieste
28 / 36
Crostini appetizers at Calzone's
29 / 36
The old sign for Olriginal Joes
30 / 36
Artist portrait of North Beach's Caffe Sapore by Jane Victoria Farley
31 / 36
Artist portrait of Cafe Francisco by Jane Victoria Farley
32 / 36
Art
33 / 36
Looking down at Grant and Green in North Beach by Jane Victoria Farley
34 / 36
art
35 / 36
Portrait of the Fior D'Italia by Jane Victoria Farley
36 / 36
Looking at Grant and Green in the evening, by Jane Victoria Farley

SAN FRANCISCO — Sunday, for the 150th time, a Queen Isabella and her court will march through the streets of the city’s Little Italy section, North Beach, for an Italian Heritage and Pride parade.

There’s a lot to be prideful about. North Beach is the oldest section of the city, with the largest concentration of authentic Italian restaurants, including old-time institutions like Sodini’s, which has served customers on Green Street for over 100 years, Original Joe’s, Calzone’s, Mona Lisa, Da Flora, US Restaurant and more.

Northbeach3
Calzone's restaurant is on busy Coluimbus Avenue in North Beach
Jefferson Graham

The pre-Columbus Day parade is the USA's longest continuously running Italian Heritage parade,  featuring music, performances, floats and representatives of Italian and Italian-American organizations and businesses. It’s “the largest annual event in the Bay Area for the Italian-American community and those who just want to be Italian for a day,” says Italian Heritage Parade president Jim Fanucchi.

But as the city celebrates, it also has to acknowledge that change is in the air, change that may make future parades rather smaller in scope. “Rents,” says Elias Bikahi, who runs the Caffe Sapore on busy Lombard Street. “That’s what’s happening.”

In the past year alone, several long-time institutions have closed down, including L’Osteria del Forne, Caffe Roma, Rose Pistola and Pantarei.

North Beach is “the Italian enclave, but it used to be much more,” says Ana Handelman, a longtime bartender (20 years) at Sodini’s on Green Street. (The restaurant has been around, under various names, for over 112 years.)

Jane Victoria Farley, a local artist who grew up in North Beach, began a series of paintings this year “to preserve” the classic restaurants that dot her neighborhood, to remember North Beach as she knows it.

North Beach, she says, “is not going to last forever.”

Her work paints a picture of a time when people lingered for hours on city sidewalks over red and white checkered tablecloths, adorned with cappuccino, espresso, homemade pasta and breads, made for dipping into olive oil. The paintings began showing at Sapore and then moved to Cafe Francisco, where the show just closed.

North Beach is directly between Chinatown and the financial district, on the other side of Columbus Avenue, and Fisherman’s Wharf down the road. Despite the name, you’re not going to find a beach or water in North Beach. This is an urban enclave, and the closest body of water is down on the wharf or Embarcadero.

636736772253432315-NorthBeach18.jpg
Looking out at crazy Lombard Street, the croooked street that tourists love to drive down in North Beach
Jefferson Graham

The tech boom and all the newfound money associated with it have played havoc in a city built to support mainstream institutions. Hotels have jacked up their rates as well – Columbus Motor Inn, a boutique hotel that straddles nearby Fisherman’s Wharf and North Beach, has seen nightly room rates skyrocket to as high as $375 a night from what was $100 or so just two years ago.

Meanwhile, not everything is shuttering in North Beach. On a recent visit, the existing Italian restaurants were still bustling, even on weekday nights. Columbus Avenue, the main thoroughfare, was chock-full of tourists and cars were zipping up and down the streets like old times.

The Palermo Delicatessen, which closed down 10 years ago after a death in the family-run business, just returned to North Beach, on Vallejo Street.

"We are Little Italy, we have to keep it alive,” Gaetano Balistreri, who is managing the place with other family members, recently told the website Hoodline.  

Jane
Grant and Green at dusk, as painted by Jane Victoria Farley
Jane Victoria Farley

San Francisco, it should be noted, was developed by Italian immigrants in the 1840s. In 1847 Domenico Ghirardelli opened a chocolate shop in Fisherman’s Wharf that still endures today, with more stores in nine states and chocolate sold worldwide. Amadeo P. Gianninim’s small neighborhood bank evolved into the Bank of America. Later on, poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti founded the City Lights Bookstore in 1953, which became a haven for “beat” poetry and a hangout for writers like Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg. They are now immortalized down the street on Broadway in the Beat Museum.

Beyond eating great Italian food and sipping Italian sodas and coffees, many tourists like to visit Coit Tower, a 210-foot art deco tower that offers a 360-degree view from the top of the city, from the Golden Gate Bridge that leads to Marin County to the Bay Bridge leading to Berkeley and the East Bay.

Northbeach22
Watching the sunset from outside Caffe Trieste
Jefferson Graham

They also invade Lombard Street, known as the “crooked street,” where one block challenges motorists to zigzag all the way down. Many rent bikes in North Beach and head to the Marina district, about 4 miles away, to ride over the nearby Golden Gate to Sausalito.  

But for many, it’s the thrill of getting to eat amazing Italian food on any street in the neighborhood, and just the feeling of “being in Italy without having to travel to Europe,” says Ziad Abudiab, the long-time (24 years) owner of Cafe Francisco.

Handleman chalks up the changing times to progress. North Beach in the future, she says, “will just be different. Changes are a part of a city.” But if you want to see and experience North Beach, at least as we know it, she has a suggestion. “Come see what’s still left.”

Wonder of the modern world: Dazzling photos of the Golden Gate Bridge
01 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
02 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
03 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
04 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
05 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
06 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
07 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
08 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
09 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
10 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
11 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
12 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
13 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
14 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
15 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
16 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
17 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
18 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
19 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
20 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
21 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
22 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
23 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
24 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
25 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
26 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
27 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
28 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
29 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
30 / 30
San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com