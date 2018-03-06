ATLANTA — A Georgia police officer has been fired after a suspect was hit by a patrol car during a pursuit.

Authorities released body camera video from the Friday incident and Officer Taylor Saulters was terminated following an investigation, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Public Information Officer Epifanio Rodriguez said Saulters and Officer Hunter Blackmon were riding as a two-person unit when they saw a person who was wanted for felony warrants.

Rodriguez said the suspect, Timmy Patmon, ran away when Officer Blackmon got out of the police cruiser and approached him. They were in the area of the Triangle Plaza.

Saulters was still in the patrol car and tried to get ahead of the foot chase. The police department said as Saulters tried to cut Patmon off, he hit a curb and a stop sign. The front driver side tire went flat.

When Patmon continued to run down Nellie B Avenue, Officer Saulters tried to cut Patmon off again by getting ahead of him. The suspect was hit by the vehicle. Rodriguez said the officer was going at a low speed.

ACCPD Chief Scott Freeman fired rookie cop Taylor Saulters (L) Saturday after reviewing body camera video that shows he swerved to the right at suspect Timmy Patmon and hit him. ACCPD says they don't believe it was intentional but negligent. See for yourself at 11pm @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8RFO3AuZVV — Wendy Halloran (@WHalloranWSB) June 3, 2018

Saulters was initially placed on administrative leave. Rodriguez said Saulters was let go after a review of the body camera footage.

Patmon was taken to the hospital for his injuries before being turned over to the jail. Authorities said he had some scrapes and bruises.

Patmon was charged with violating his probation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

