All those pricey winter parka sales have Canada Goose Holdings flying high.

U.S.-listed shares of the Toronto-based maker of luxury cold weather apparel and gear soared 26.4 percent to $57.97 in afternoon trading Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth-quarter.

The company, whose down-filled parkas can sell for as much as $1,550, has become a favorite of celebrities like late night host Jimmy Fallon, actress and singer Emma Stone, and Canadian rapper and singer Drake.

Even Alibaba founder Jack Ma, wore a Canada Goose parka to keep warm in January during the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland.

Founded in 1957, the company historically marketed its performance outerwear through wholesalers. Starting in 2016, Canada Goose opened stores of its own, including U.S. flagship locations in New York City and Chicago and a store in Boston.

After announcing expansion plans in China in late May, Canada Goose Chairman, President, and CEO Dani Reiss told investors during a Friday conference call the company will manage new stores in Beijing and Hong Kong from a regional head office in Shanghai.

Driving the company's latest financial success was a 39.7 percent fiscal year jump in U.S. revenue and a 52.6 percent increase in the rest of the world.

For the quarter ending March 31, Canada Goose reported net income of nearly $8.1 million in Canadian dollars or 7 cents per share. The results marked a rebound from a loss of $23.4 million loss, or -23 cents per share, for the same period last year.

The company said revenue for the quarter totaled $124.8 million in Canadian dollars, more than doubling the $51.1 million total from last year.

The results beat the consensus forecasts of financial analysts.

Reiss told investors and analysts during the conference call that the company's third manufacturing facility will open soon in Winnipeg, enabling Canada Goose to produce all of its down-filled jacket styles.

"It's amazing to be in a position where we will have three thriving facilities in what was very recently considered a dying industry," said Reiss.

