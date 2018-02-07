Jun 19, 2018; McAllen, TX, USA; A group of migrant families are intercepted by Border Patrol near McAllen. Mandatory Credit: Courtney Sacco/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK

Courtney Sacco, Caller-Times, via USA TODAY NETWORK

McALLEN, Texas — Border Patrol arrests fell sharply in June to the lowest level since February, according to a U.S. official, ending a streak of four straight monthly increases.

The drop may reflect seasonal trends or it could signal thatPresident Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy to criminally prosecute every adult who enters the country illegally is having a deterrent effect.

The agency made 34,057 arrests on the border with Mexico during June, down 16 percent from the 40,344 in May, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the numbers are not yet intended for public release. The June tally is preliminary and subject to change.

Arrests still were more than double the 16,087 made in June 2017, but the sharp decline from spring could undercut the Trump administration's narrative of a border in crisis.

► June 28: Melania Trump visits immigrant children in second trip to border region

► June 27: Timeline: Immigrant children separated from families at the border

► June 25: Why are immigrants fleeing their home countries for the USA?

Customs and Border Protection, which includes the Border Patrol, declined to comment on the numbers, saying it doesn't discuss them as a matter of policy until public release "to ensure consistency and accuracy."

The administration announced in early May that it was prosecuting every illegal entry, including adults who came with their children. The separation of more than 2,000 children from their parent sparked an international outcry and Trump reversed course on June 20, ordering that families should stay together.

The Customs and Border Protection commissioner, Kevin McAleenan, told agents to temporarily stop referring illegal entry arrests to the Justice Department for prosecution if they involve parents unless those parents had a criminal history or the child's welfare was in question. His edict came within hours of Trump's directive to avoid splitting families.

► June 22: What happens when migrants seeking asylum get to the border?

► June 20: Trump signs immigration order but says 'zero tolerance' continues

McAleenan told reporters last week that border arrests were trending lower in June but said he wouldn't provide numbers until their public release in early July.

"I believe the focus on border enforcement has had an impact on the crossings," McAleenan said.

Rising temperatures also could be a major influence, discouraging people from walking in the scorching and potentially lethal heat in much of Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas. Arrests fell from May to June in four of the previous five years though last year was an exception.

► April 7: Attorney general announces new 'zero-tolerance' illegal immigration policy

► Dec. 6: 2017 illegal crossings at U.S.-Mexico border hit historic low

Still, the month-to-month percentage decline is notable. It fell in the low single digits in 2014 amid a major surge in illegal crossings and in 2015. Declines approached 20 percent in 2016 and 2013.

Border arrests, an imperfect gauge of illegal crossings, surged during much of last year after falling dramatically in the early months of the Trump administration.

The numbers do not reflect activity at official crossings. The Border Patrol polices between ports of entry, not at them.

Follow Elliot Spagat on Twitter: @ElliotSpagat

Border Patrol detains immigrant families crossing US-Mexico border Border Patrol agents take a group of migrant families to a safer place to be transported after intercepting them near McAllen, Texas on June 19, 2018. More than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents at the border as a result of the Trump administration's new "zero tolerance" policy, creating a deepening crisis for the government on how to care for theÊchildren. 01 / 18 Border Patrol agents take a group of migrant families to a safer place to be transported after intercepting them near McAllen, Texas on June 19, 2018. More than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents at the border as a result of the Trump administration's new "zero tolerance" policy, creating a deepening crisis for the government on how to care for theÊchildren. 01 / 18

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com