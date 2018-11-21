— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Black Friday deals in tech and electronics are super popular and sell out fast, but there are some great headphone and earbud deals still going strong... procrastinators rejoice!

We’re vetting all the best Black Friday deals for you in real time, but if you're specifically looking for headphones deals that are still available, we've got you covered.

The best Black Friday 2018 headphones deals available now:

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com