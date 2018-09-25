Some celebrity crimes are more serious than others.
Bill Cosby joins a list of stars who have served hard time that ranges from A-listers with minor convictions – like Martha Stewart's insider trading, Michelle Rodriguez's probation violation and the many famous names with a marijuana conviction on their rap sheets –to names like O.J. Simpson and Phil Spector, whose crimes are synonymous with their legacies.
Below, revisit the stars of music, film and TV who have spent time behind bars.
Martha Stewart
Crime: Insider trading
Sentence: 5 years
Served: 10 months, released in 2008
Lindsay Lohan
Crime: Violating probation on a drunken driving charge
Sentence: 90 days
Served: 13 days, released in 2010
O.J. Simpson
Crime: robbery
Sentence: 33 years
Served: 9 years, released in 2017
Phil Spector
Crime: Murder
Sentence: 19 years to life
Served: Since 2009
Wesley Snipes
Crime: Tax evasion
Sentence: 3 years
Served: 2 years, 4 months, released in 2013
James Brown
Crime: Carrying an unlicensed pistol and assaulting a police officer
Sentence: 6 years
Served: 2 years, released in 2011
Lil Kim
Crime: Perjury and conspiracy
Sentence: 1 year and a day
Served: 10 months, released in 2006
Tim Allen
Crime: Drug trafficking
Sentence: 3 to 7 years
Served: 2 years, 4 months, released in 1981
Teresa Giudice
Crime: Tax fraud
Sentence: 15 months
Served: 11 months, released in 2015.
Paul McCartney
Crime: Possession of marijuana
Served: 9 days, released in 1980
Fat Joe
Crime: Tax evasion
Sentence: 4 months
Served: 3 months, released in 2013
Lil Wayne
Crime: Possession of marijuana and illegal weapons
Sentence: 1 year
Served: 8 months, released in 2010
Paris Hilton
Crime: Violating probation on alcohol-related reckless driving case
Sentence: 45 days
Served: 3 days, released in 2007
Robert Downey Jr.
Crime: Violating probation on drug and weapons charges.
Sentence: 3 years
Served: 1 year, released in 2000
Mark Wahlberg
Crime: Attempted murder
Sentence: 2 years
Served: 45 days, released in 1998
Boy George
Crime: False imprisonment
Sentence: 15 months
Served: 4 months, released in 2009
Mike Tyson
Crime: Rape
Sentence: 6 years
Served: 3 years, released in 1995
George Michael
Crime: Driving under the influence
Sentence: 8 weeks
Served: 4 weeks, released in 2010
Michelle Rodriguez
Crime: Violating probation in DUI case
Sentence: 6 months
Served: 18 days, released in 2008
Kiefer Sutherland
Crime: Driving under the influence
Sentence: 48 days
Served: 48 days, released in 2008
Tupac Shakur
Crime: Rape
Sentence: 1.4 years to 4.5 years
Served: 9 months, released in 1995
Christian Slater
Crime: Assault
Served: 3 months in 1997
Crime: Driving under the influence
Served: 10 days in 1989
Sean Penn
Crime: Assault
Sentence: 60 days
Served: 33 days, released in 1987
Ja Rule (Jeffrey Bruce Atkins)
Crime: Illegal gun possession/tax evasion
Sentence: 2 year and 28 month sentences, concurrent
Served: 23 months, released in 2013