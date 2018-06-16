The Carters have arrived!

Superstar couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z dropped a joint album Saturday titled "Everything Is Love" — and let's just say, fans are already in love.

The news was announced during their On The Run tour as well as on the social media accounts of Beyoncé, Tidal (where the album is now streaming) and Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

On Bey's Instagram, she also shared a clip and photos of a music video for new track "Apeshit," which was shot at the Louvre in Paris and directed by Ricky Saiz.

Needless to say, the Internet is exploding with excitement. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

BEYONCE AND JAY Z JUST DROPPED NEW JOINT ALBUM I AM NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR ANY HUMAN CONTACT FOR NEXT 6 WEEKS SYSTEM SHUTDOWN WILL REBOOT AFTER ENTIRE ALBUM IS UPLOADED TO HARD DRIVE AND BEATS AND LYRICS MEMORIZED GOOD BYE WORLD — Monica Raymund (@monicaraymund) June 16, 2018

"LORD I ALMOST CRASHED MY CAR #EverythingIsLove #TheCarters *starts memorizing for concert prep* *is dying*" another wrote.

THIS ALBUM IS A MASTERPIECE OMG BEYONCÉ I LOVE YOU — Jonathan 🦄 (@Jonathzn) June 16, 2018

I can’t believe Beyoncé and Jay Z own The Louvre — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) June 16, 2018

Nothing to see here, just Beyoncé and Jay renting out The Louvre for a music video, no big deal#EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/AMTO4VBzm6 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 16, 2018

