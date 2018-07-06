AUSTIN — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's campaign on Wednesday called Beto O'Rourke a hypocrite for advocating for changes in sales tax policies, saying he did so while failing to mention an 8-year-old federal court settlement involving his mother's furniture store in El Paso.

In a press release, Cruz's campaign accused O'Rourke of concealing a "family history of breaking tax laws while running a furniture store in El Paso" while on the campaign trail.

O'Rourke said the case involving his mother's furniture store has long been resolved. He said he has not concealed anything related to the case, which received extensive media coverage when it was settled in 2010.

"That store made a mistake and the issue was resolved," he said in an interview.

The store, Charlotte's Furniture, was accused of manipulating financial records in the early 2000s. It was charged as a corporate entity and plead guilty in 2010, agreeing to pay a $250,000 fine.

Melissa O'Rourke, the congressman's mother, and other employees at the store were not charged as individuals.

The shop accepted more than $630,000 in cash payments from an unidentified customer and altered records so daily transactions were not reported to the IRS, according to a plea agreement between the company and the government.

“Rep. Beto O’Rourke has been campaigning on ethics in government, but he’s been hiding his mother’s conviction for tax fraud, his personal stake in her furniture company and his profiting from the company,” said Cruz spokeswoman Emily Miller in a statement. “Texans deserve elected officials with strong values and ethics.”

O'Rourke said he did not want to engage with personal attacks raised by Cruz.

"The bottom line is that I'm very, very proud of my mom," he said. "I love her more than I can say and I'm very grateful for everything that she does, including for her entire life running that store, which her mom started in 1951."

Charlotte's Furniture store was opened by Beto O'Rourke's grandparents in Central El Paso in 1951 on Raynolds Street. Melissa O'Rourke decided to close the shop in August 2017.

At the time, she told the El Paso Times she wanted to pursue something new and the decision was unrelated to her son's U.S. Senate campaign.

"For me, it's my personal life," she said last year. "I'm just ready to call it."

Melissa O'Rourke has joined Beto O'Rourke on the campaign trail and appeared in several of his live Facebook videos from the road. The press release from Cruz's campaign said O'Rourke should have told supporters about her company's federal settlement then.

"Rep. O’Rourke has been praising his mother, who campaigns with him, but he doesn’t tell Texas voters about her business’s criminal activity," the release reads.

O'Rourke said the tax case has been covered extensively by news outlets that include the El Paso Times. He said he has always been willing to answer questions on it when they arise.

When asked why he hasn't addressed the issue since launching his campaign, O'Rourke said, "it's a little bit of a ridiculous question."

"I don't know why I would raise that on the campaign trail," he said. "But certainly, I'm being very responsive to your questions and I've responded to anyone's questions about it."

Texas Democratic Party spokesman Manny Garcia called Cruz's efforts to attack O'Rourke "cheap shots," adding that they "smell of desperation."

“Ted Cruz is the epitome of the sick politician that will say and do anything to cling to power," Garcia said in a statement. "Ted’s dirty politics and rotten character is exactly why Texans don't like him."

Cruz's campaign released documents affiliated with the case after both candidates were quoted in a story by the Dallas Morning News discussing sales tax policies for online retailers.

A 26-year-old federal court ruling says companies that sell products online are only required to collect sales taxes in states where they have a physical presence. The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could reverse that ruling.

Both lawmakers fell on different sides of the issue and told the paper they were advocating for the "little guys" in business, which Cruz considers small online retailers and O'Rourke sees as "mom and pop" brick-and-mortar stores.

Cruz argued against expanding individual states' authority over online commerce and said requiring small online retailers in Texas to collect additional sales taxes depending on varying jurisdictions would be a significant burden.

O'Rourke said removing the physical presence requirement would help small businesses in Texas that are at a disadvantage because they have to charge sales taxes that their online competitors don't.

"The Dallas Morning News reporter had asked me about sales tax law and in my conversations and listening to small business owners across Texas, they want someone who is going to stand up for them and fight for them and make sure that the playing field is level for them," O'Rourke said in an interview on Wednesday.

"For me, that's what this is about — making sure that big corporations, especially those online, don't have an unfair advantage over mom and pop shops in El Paso or Lubbock or anywhere in Texas," he said.

