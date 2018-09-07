Lonely Planet’s top 10 destinations in Asia for 2018 No. 1: Busan, South Korea. "“A stunning confluence of scenery, culture and cuisine ... Busan packs an eclectic offering of activities to suit all travelers: hike hills to Buddhist temples, settle into sizzling hot springs and feast on seafood ... at the country’s largest fish market. Poised to steal the spotlight, Busan is East Asia’s Culture City for 2018 and will be at its most vibrant with ... colorful events showcasing the country’s cultural heritage, from street art festivals to traditional dance shows.” 01 / 10 No. 1: Busan, South Korea. "“A stunning confluence of scenery, culture and cuisine ... Busan packs an eclectic offering of activities to suit all travelers: hike hills to Buddhist temples, settle into sizzling hot springs and feast on seafood ... at the country’s largest fish market. Poised to steal the spotlight, Busan is East Asia’s Culture City for 2018 and will be at its most vibrant with ... colorful events showcasing the country’s cultural heritage, from street art festivals to traditional dance shows.” 01 / 10

Looking to expand your travel horizons? Guidebook publisher/destination guide site Lonely Planet has some recommendations with its third annual "Best in Asia" list.

Originating in Australia, Lonely Planet has always had a strong focus on Asia, and its 2018 list reveals some hidden gems. No. 1 in the rankings is Busan, South Korea, which is lauded for "a stunning confluence of scenery, culture and cuisine." Exotic Uzbekistan is No. 2. See the rest of the top 10 Asian destinations for 2018 in the slideshow above, and picks for the rest of the planet below.

Lonely Planet's best travel destinations for 2018
Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2018 names the top 10 countries, cities, regions and best value destinations that Lonely Planet experts recommend travelers experience next year. Click through this gallery to see the winners in all four categories. No. 10 on the list of top 10 countries is South Africa.

