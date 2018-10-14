Bill Coors, a pioneer in the American brewing industry and former chairman of the Adolph Coors Company, died peacefully at his home Saturday at 102.

Molson Coors confirmed his passing in a statement published Saturday.

Bill Coors began working for his grandfather Adolph's brewing company in 1939. Twenty years later, he became company chairman, during which he created and developed the aluminum can, a key milestone for the beer industry.

"His dedication, hard work and ingenuity, helped shape not only our company but the entire beer industry," said Mark Hunter, president and CEO of Molson Coors, in a statement.

Bill Coors spent 65 years with the company as it grew from a regional brewer based in Colorado to one of the biggest beer brands in America.

According to the National Beer Wholesalers Association, MillerCoors — the brand behind Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Blue Moon — commands a 24 percent share of the U.S. beer market, behind only Anheuser-Busch.

The company said per Bill Coors' directive, no formal memorial ceremonies will be held for his passing. He is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

