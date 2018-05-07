Ask the Captain: Frequently asked questions Question: Can the 747 be saved? It's sad to see the most beautiful and iconic passenger plane ever built being retired. Answer: The 747 will remain in service in cargo operations for several more years. In passenger service, it has been overtaken economically. The new fuel-efficient twins cost so much less to operate that the 747 cannot compete. Four-engine airplanes are becoming more rare due to economics and the technical advances of the twins. This trend will continue. 01 / 48 Question: Can the 747 be saved? It's sad to see the most beautiful and iconic passenger plane ever built being retired. Answer: The 747 will remain in service in cargo operations for several more years. In passenger service, it has been overtaken economically. The new fuel-efficient twins cost so much less to operate that the 747 cannot compete. Four-engine airplanes are becoming more rare due to economics and the technical advances of the twins. This trend will continue. 01 / 48

Question: When Air Force One makes a long trip such as from Singapore to Washington, D.C., does it refuel in air? What is the range of a 747?

– Dean Flanders, Layton, Utah

Answer: The Air Force carefully limits the information about the specifics of an Air Force One flight. So if there were an aerial refueling we would not know about it. The specially modified B747s that fly the president are capable of aerial refueling, and the crews maintain proficiency in this skill.

The direct answer to your question is that it is possible, but the information is not released.

The range of a 747 depends on the type of 747. A 747-400 has a range of approximately 8,300 miles, while a 747-100’s initial range was less than 5,000 miles.

Ride along on a fighter jet refueling flight An F-16 fighter jet approaches the refueling boom during a training mission over Nevada on July 22, 2016.

Q: A commercial flight from New York to London is seven hours. How many hours for the president?

– Frank Kaminski, Cheswick, Pennsylvania

A: The 747 that the president flies as Air Force One cruises at about the same speed as a normal commercial jetliner. So the answer to your question would be around seven hours.

Q: In the 1960s, I read an article that the B707 Air Force One had to fly 50 hours per month whether or not the president was aboard. It has been stated that the current Air Force One costs about $200,000 an hour to fly. Is the current Air Force One required to fly a fixed number of hours per month?

– Gary, Des Moines, Iowa

A: The pilots of Air Force One maintain currency in simulators and by using the airplane. I could not ascertain a published minimum monthly number of hours.

Like any flight operation, the VIP squadron, including Air Force One, operates as efficiently as they can. Using simulators allows the pilots to stay current or to practice flying into a new airport at a much lower cost.

Q: In what ways are the president’s planes modified?

– Hallett James Richard

A: They are specially modified for defensive countermeasures and outfitted with special communication equipment.

In 2017, the U.S. contracted with Boeing for two 747-8s to replace the current older 747s.

United frequent-fliers bid miles to attend Boeing 747 farewell party United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.





