Mon., April 2, 2018: A granite headstone now marks the mass grave of five of the eight members of the Rhoden family who were brutally killed in their homes in April of 2016 at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, Ohio. The Enquirer/Carrie Cochran

Carrie Cochran, The Enquirer/Carrie Cochran

WAVERLY, Ohio — Several residents of this Pike County community still feel shaky despite the arrests made in connection with the Rhoden family massacre more than two years ago and despite authorities saying all of the culprits are accounted for.

Angela Wagner, 48; her husband, George "Billy" Wagner III, 47; and their two sons, George Wagner IV, 27, and Edward "Jake" Wagner, 26, whose various addresses put them in Lucasville, Peebles and South Webster, Ohio, each have been indicted on eight counts of aggravated murder in connection with the gruesome deaths of the Rhoden family and Hannah "Hazel" Gilley. Rita Newcomb, 65, of South Webster, and Fredericka Wagner, 76 of Lucasville, mothers of Angela Wagner and Billy Wagner, are accused of perjury and obstructing justice for allegedly misleading investigators; Newcomb also is charged with forging custody documents to cover up the crimes.

“It ain’t solved until someone is convicted,” said Denny Adkins, who owns a watering hole in the Pike County seat called Denny’s Doghouse.

He and Carol Estep, a bartender, said none of the Wagners ever came in. Adkins has owned the establishment since 2002.

Both Estep and Adkins initially expressed fear about their names appearing in a news article.

“I might get killed,” Adkins said.

But they said the firearms they keep in their homes will give them some sense of safety. Estep lives in rural Pike County, toward the site of the killings, and was thoroughly “freaked out” when they were first reported.

Those familiar with the Wagners regarded them as a wealthy family. Some were incredulous that they would risk forfeiting their money and land in committing such heinous crimes.

Though they lived at times about 25 miles from here in South Webster in Scioto County, they bred horses and owned Flying W Farms about 12 miles away in Newton Township.

Estep used to shoe miniature horses that Billy Wagner’s father owned in the ‘70s. The elder Wagner showed the horses “all over the world,” Estep said.

Barry Rider, 53, used to work at Hadsell Chemical Processing off Ohio 220. The mobile homes removed from the Rhodens' properties near Peebles in Adams County for evidence were stored there, quarantined behind seven-foot fences.

They're now at a facility the sheriff built to house them.

Rider’s son went to high school with Christopher Rhoden Jr., who was 16 when he died.

Chris' father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Chris' mother, who was divorced from his father, Dana Manley Rhoden, 38; his uncle, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his brother, Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20; his sister, Hanna Rhoden, 19; a cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38; and Frankie Rhoden's fiancee, Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 20, also were killed April 22, 2016, in four homes near Peebles, about 25 miles southwest of Waverly.

“I can’t believe it went on 2½ years,” Rider said. Rumors swirled about a drug cartel being responsible. Rider said he always believed the culprits were “local people.”

Rider praised the sheriff but also expressed his wish that “they wouldn’t let them (the Wagners) walk around for … years.”

Casey McCutcheon, a mother who lives in Waverly, said she is relieved the arrests were made. She lives on a dead-end road, surrounded by relatives, many with concealed carry permits.

Even so, “it was nerve-wracking, to say the least.”

She had hip surgery around the time of the killings, hindering her mobility. That scared her as she pondered who in her area could kill that many people.

But when she heard the Wagners were in a custody battle with the Rhodens, “it was kind of a light bulb (moment).”

Victims of the Pike County killings Christopher Rhoden Christopher Rhoden Jr. Clarence 'Frankie" Rhoden Dana Manley Rhoden Gary Rhoden Hanna Rhoden Hannah Gilley Kenneth Rhoden

