AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) has risen from the ashes.

Now called AIM Phoenix, the popular messaging application from the late 90s and early 2000s is back. But this time it's not run by America Online.

Though AIM uses the same software loyal fans grew up with, the reincarnated service is run by Wildman Productions, a non-profit gaming development team.

Since it's no longer affiliated with AOL, there is no access to old buddy lists or messages. However, there is an opportunity for you to snag the username you always dreamed of having. Or, in the name of nostalgia, you can sign-up using your old credentials before someone else takes it.

When launched in 1997, AIM was a staple of personal computers. Created as an extension of AOL's desktop software, the instant messaging client helped to revolutionize the way people interact online. But the service's popularity declined as social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter took over the online social scene.

AOL only officially shut down the service late last year, citing a "cultural shift" in the way people communicate.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

How to register:

Download the old version from the AIM Phoenix website where you will be prompted to choose from 10 different release options spanning from 1.0 to AIM Lite.

If you opt for the Lite version, you can choose from nine different themes including Gray Moose, RedBull, and Pink Sparkles.

Then, you can register for an account and log in using your new credentials.

Lastly, change the settings to reroute the server from America Online through to the Wildman Productions. You'll have to convince some of your friends and family members to join the service also, since your AIM contacts of yesteryear are wiped out.

