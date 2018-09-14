Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon cast their ballots for the New York primary on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Andrew Cuomo cruised to a win Thursday in the Democratic primary for New York governor, easily warding off a challenge from actor and activist Cynthia Nixon as she tried to position herself as a more-progressive alternative.

Cuomo, an incumbent in his second term, had 66 percent of the vote to Nixon's 34 percent with about half of districts reporting results at 10 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press called the race for Cuomo at 9:27 p.m., a half-hour after polls closed.

Cuomo’s big victory allows him to continue his bid for a third term and sets up a November battle with Marc Molinaro, the Republican nominee for governor.

But the race to be his running mate was too close to call in the first hour after polls closed, with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul – Cuomo's preferred pick – locked in a neck-and-neck race with New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams.

The race between Cuomo and Nixon, the actor and activist best known for her starring role in "Sex and the City," headlined New York's state and local primary elections, which were moved to Thursday to avoid conflicts with Rosh Hashanah and Sept. 11.

Cuomo ran on a record he says positions himself as a national progressive leader and a leading opponent of President Donald Trump, who Cuomo has taken to criticizing at campaign and government events across the state.

Nixon, who was a clear underdog, challenged Cuomo from his left, pointing to the more moderate or fiscally conservative positions he’s held during his term in office.

She faulted him for not doing more to push policies favored by progressives – such as single-payer health care and marijuana legalization – and tolerating a Republican-led Senate during his eight years in office.

The candidates cast their ballots Thursday morning – Nixon in her home borough of Manhattan; Cuomo in the Westchester County town of New Castle, where he lives.

"I believe that my administration has started a very important, positive and progressive agenda," Cuomo told reporters after casting his ballot.

"I want to continue doing it."

In an interview Thursday on public radio's "Capitol Pressroom," Nixon said her candidacy was part of a national progressive movement spurred in part by the rise of Trump.

"I think this is a movement to make sure that the Democratic Party is not just a kinder, gentler, more-diverse version of the Republican Party," Nixon said.

"People do not show up when we're not clear on who we are and what we fight for."

The Cuomo-Nixon race was one of three statewide, Democratic primary battles on the ballot Thursday, along with a four-way race for attorney general and a lieutenant governor primary between Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (Cuomo's running mate) and Jumaane Williams (Nixon's running mate).

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo votes at the Presbyterian Church of Mount Kisco on Sept. 13, 2018. He was accompanied by Sandra Lee and one of his daughters.

Reports from throughout the state suggested voter turnout was far stronger than it was in 2014, when just 10 percent of enrolled Democrats turned out to vote in the primary between Cuomo and Zephyr Teachout.

In Monroe County, for example, turnout was at 22 percent as of 8 p.m., according to the county Board of Elections. In 2014, turnout was about 9 percent after all ballots were counted.

New York has a split primary system for federal and state elections, meaning contested congressional primaries were already decided in June.

Both candidates urged primary voters to get to the polls.

"We've been seeing in elections not a lot of people turning out, and that is just bad for democracy," Cuomo said.

"It only works if you come out and you participate."

The winner of the gubernatorial primary will face Republican Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, in the fall along with at least three third-party candidates.

The loser of the Democratic primary could also choose to continue running in the fall on a third party line – Nixon on the Working Families Party line; Cuomo on the Independent or Women's Equality Party line – if they so choose.

Neither candidate on Thursday was willing to entertain the question.

"This is not a question for today," Nixon said.

"I am really focused on getting out the vote. I know our progressive voters are out there and we just need to make sure they are getting out to the polls."

