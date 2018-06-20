AMC 14 in Saratoga.

AMC Theatres is expanding its movie-watching membership service with a new tier that attempts to take on popular ticket app MoviePass.

Called AMC Stubs A-List, the new tier expands on AMC's current Stubs reward program and allows moviegoers to attend up to three movies a week for $19.95 a month.

Unlike MoviePass, which lets you see a movie a day in select standard theaters for $9.95 a month, AMC's service includes access to special theater screenings such as 3D and IMAX showings.

The program also adds the other benefits found under Stubs Premiere, which include free upgrades on popcorn and soda, express service at the box office and concession stand and no online ticketing fees.

“We believe that our current and future loyal guests will be interested in this type of program, as AMC Stubs A-List rewards guests with something that no one else offers: the very best of AMC,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres.

AMC's announcement puts pressure on MoviePass, which has made changes as it searches for a sustainable business model that pleases theater chains, movie studios and subscribers.

In mid-April, the ticketing service said that new subscribers could only watch four movies a month – compared to the one-film-a-day model that more than 2 million users had come to enjoy. Two weeks later, MoviePass did an about-face, returning to its original model after receiving backlash.

MoviePass seemed open to the new competition on Twitter, throwing a few jabs AMC’s way.

"Heard AMC Theaters jumped on board the movie subscription train," it tweeted. "Twice the price for 1/4 the theater network and 60% fewer movies. Thanks for making us look good AMC!"

Heard AMC Theaters jumped on board the movie subscription train. Twice the price for 1/4 the theater network and 60% fewer movies. Thanks for making us look good AMC! — MoviePass (@MoviePass) June 20, 2018

