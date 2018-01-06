Harvey Weinstein exits the court room with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman after his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 25, 2018 in New York City.

Stephanie Keith

A new rape allegation has been made against accused rapist Harvey Weinstein as part of a civil lawsuit alleging that he had help covering up his alleged sexual misconduct with women.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in New York by three women, including one who says Weinstein assaulted her at a Manhattan hotel in 2011.

Melissa Thompson, an MBA grad and technology consultant whose name has not previously surfaced as an accuser of Weinstein, says that when she was meeting with the powerful Hollywood mogul to pitch a new video platform service, he cornered her and "out-muscled" her as she tried to fight him off.

She alleges he then held her down and raped her.

More: Harvey Weinstein scandal: A complete list of the 87 accusers

Weinstein, who has denied sexually assaulting anyone, was indicted and charged this week on multiple counts of felony sex crimes against two women in New York dating to 2004 and as recently as 2013. A New York grand jury investigation of Weinstein continues, and he's under investigation in Los Angeles and London.

Meanwhile, he's also the target of multiple civil lawsuits, including at least two others seeking class-action status. These suits allege Weinstein sexually groped, assaulted, raped or coerced dozens of women in encounters in multiple jurisdictions in the U.S. and abroad.

The firm of Weinstein's criminal defense lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, comes under criticism by Thompson in the latest lawsuit, which asserts that lawyers in his firm led Thompson to believe they represented accusers. She alleges she was tricked into sharing evidence of her alleged assault with a lawyer named Alex Spiro and even discussed legal strategies accusers could employ against Weinstein.

Ben Brafman, attorney for Harvey Weinstein, arrives at the New York County Criminal Court, May 25, 2018.

Julio Cortez/ AP

It wasn't until Weinstein publicly announced in November 2017 that he had hired Brafman to defend him that Thompson realized she had been misled, the lawsuit asserts.

Through a Weinstein spokesman, Juda Englemayer, Brafman denied he or his firm ever represented Thompson, and added he never met with her or any other woman named in the lawsuit.

"Alex Spiro was never a partner of this firm; he was one of many associates and left this firm in or about Sept 2017," Brafman said in a statement. "To the extent he spoke with or met with any of these women, he did so on his own time after he had left this firm and was already employed by (another firm). In addition, while at this firm, he never met with Mr Weinstein nor did he have any responsibility whatsoever in connection with our representation of Mr Weinstein in any matter."

And Spiro issued a statement to USA TODAY:

“I never have and I never would represent Harvey Weinstein. I left the Brafman firm well before Brafman ever represented Weinstein, and, in fact, I represent one of the key victims, but Ms. Thompson has never been a client.”

The other two accusers in the lawsuit include:

Larissa Gomes, an actress known for Saw VI, who says in the lawsuit that Weinstein imprisoned her in his Toronto hotel room while she was working in 2000 on the set of the Miramax-produced film Get Over It, and threatened, battered and assaulted her.

Harvey Weinstein scandal: Accusers step forward Angelina Jolie, a 42-year-old actress, filmmaker and humanitarian, told the New York Times that during the release of 'Playing By Heart,' she rejected advances by Weinstein in a hotel room. She was 23 at the time. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie explained in an email to the newspaper. 01 / 43 Angelina Jolie, a 42-year-old actress, filmmaker and humanitarian, told the New York Times that during the release of 'Playing By Heart,' she rejected advances by Weinstein in a hotel room. She was 23 at the time. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie explained in an email to the newspaper. 01 / 43

Caitlin Dulany, another actress, says in the lawsuit that Weinstein became her friend and mentor in early 1996, before assaulting, threatening and falsely imprisoningher in her New York apartment. That time, Dulany says, she was able to fend him off.

But several months later, the lawsuit says, Weinstein sexually assaulted, battered, threatened and falsely imprisoned Dulany in his hotel suite at the Cannes Film Festival.

The lawsuit is seeking class-action status to represent what it says is hundreds of women victimized by Weinstein and what it describes as his enablers, including his brother, Robert Weinstein.

Other named defendants include The Walt Disney Company, the (now bankrupt) Weinstein Company and Weinstein's former company, Miramax, plus members of their boards and up to 50 John Does.

The lawsuit asserts that the accusers were lured by Miramax or TWC employees and isolated with Weinstein in his office and hotel rooms to discuss their involvement in film projects. The accusers say they “operated under duress and the threat of being blacklisted” by Weinstein if they refused his alleged sexual demands or spoke up about their encounters with him.

Civil suits against criminal defendants such as Weinstein are usually put on hold until the resolution of a criminal case; so far, Weinstein's lawyers have not filed the required motions to set that process in motion.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Weinstein effect: Sexual misconduct claims led to losses for these men Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles in 2016. 01 / 16 Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles in 2016. 01 / 16

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com