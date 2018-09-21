Ireland will soon have a law in place allowing for legal abortions, and according to Health Minister Simon Harris, that process will be cost-free for women.

GTY 962739002 I HTH HUM POL IRL
Yes voters celebrate as the result of the Irish referendum on the 8th amendment concerning the country's abortion laws is declared at Dublin Castle on May 26, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.
Charles McQuillan, Getty Images

After voters repealed a decades-old abortion ban in May, Harris is tasked with drafting a new law to govern abortion, NPR reports. That law is expected to be submitted to the legislature next month and could be enacted by January, according to the publication.

When asked on Wednesday how the law would handle the cost of the procedure, Harris told reporters his intention is for abortions to be free, the Irish Examiner reports.

By keeping the procedure free through the Irish healthcare system, Harris said he hoped to prevent the start of private clinics and deter women from traveling outside Ireland to seek abortions, the Examiner said.

In recent decades, thousands of women have traveled from Ireland to other parts of Europe for the procedure, NPR reports.

Harris' comments came a day after Irish President Michael Higgins signed a bill removing the Eighth Amendment, which was added to Ireland's constitution in 1983. The amendment gave equal rights to a woman and an unborn child.

In May, two-thirds of voters approved the referendum that repealed Eighth Amendment, bringing Ireland's abortion laws into harmony with the European Union and most of the rest of the world. Its neighbor, Northern Ireland, still has a near-total ban on the procedure.  

Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY.

The day in pictures
01 / 09
Iranian victims of the earthquake mourn and try to get closer to the body of a relative around the wreckage of their home in Pole-Zahab, Iran on Nov. 13, 2017. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Iran's Kermanshah province bordering Iraq has killed over 328 inhabitants and left at least another 3,950 injured, Iranian authorities said.
02 / 09
President Trump, center, reacts as he does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, left, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on stage during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Nov. 13, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Trump initially did the handshake incorrectly. Trump is on a five-country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.
03 / 09
Police hose down protesters as they try to march to the venue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on Nov 13, 2017, where President Trump is attending. World leaders are in the Philippines' capital for two days of summits.
04 / 09
(From L) Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, former French President Francois Hollande and former Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve release balloons at Paris 11th district town hall on Nov. 13, 2017, during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the Paris attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed. France on Nov. 13, 2017 marks two years since its worst ever terror attacks, when jihadists killed 130 people in Paris and injured hundreds of others.
05 / 09
Indian schoolgirls are covered in a sheet in an effort to protect themselves from heavy smog as they are driven to school on a scooter after three days off due to the air pollution in Amritsar on Nov. 13, 2017. Large swathes of north India and Pakistan see a spike in pollution at the onset of winter due to crop burning and the fact that cooler air traps particulates close to the ground, preventing them from dispersing -- a phenomenon known as inversion.
06 / 09
This general picture taken by a drone camera shows Indonesian officers from Nature Conservation Agency (BKSDA) and environmental activists trying to refloat nine stranded sperm whales in Banda Aceh on Nov. 13, 2017.
07 / 09
Pakistan Coast Guards officials throw bottles of liquor before crushing them on the outskirts of Karachi on Nov. 13, 2017. The Pakistan Coast Guards, one of the drug control agency, destroyed hundreds of illicit liquor bottles and drugs smuggled into the country.
08 / 09
An Afghan laborer unloads a sack of coal from a truck at a coal yard in Kabul on Nov. 13, 2017.
09 / 09
A nordic walker passes an alley of trees near the village of Marktoberdorf, Germany, after a first onset of winter in Bavaria with temperatures near the freezing point on Nov. 13, 2017.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com