Afghan army soldiers stand guard in a checkpoint during a three-day ceasefire on second day of Eid al-Fitr, in the outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan, on June 16, 2018.

Jawad Jalali, EPA

Two military officers from Afghanistan who went missing over the weekend from a training camp in Massachusetts have been found.

The officers were "missing briefly" but have since been located, the Massachusetts National Guard confirmed to USA TODAY without elaborating on details.

The two were headed to Logan International Airport on Saturday to catch a return flight, but the plane took off without them, according to BBC News.

An official from the Massachusetts State Department was with the two individuals as they made their way to the airport, but they still managed to slip away, Boston 25 News reports.

A Pentagon spokesperson told BBC the officers were trying to enter Canada.

"We are aware of reports two Afghan soldiers are in the U.S. for training were reported missing. Both Afghan soldiers have since been detained by local police while attempting to enter Canada from the United States," Lt. Col. Kone Faulkner wrote in an email.

The two, still yet to be publicly identified, were in town to attend a U.S. Department of Defense training exercise that took place at Camp Edwards on Cape Cod last week. More than 200 service members from various countries attended the annual training that has been held since 2001.

This isn't the first time Afghan soldiers vanished from the site.

In 2014, three senior officers failed to return to the military base after a shopping trip to a nearby mall. They were later captured and taken into custody at the Canadian border.

