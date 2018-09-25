Foes of Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, undaunted by more than 100 arrests Monday on Capitol Hill, are prepping for dozens of demonstrations across the nation Thursday to show support for a woman accusing the federal judge of sexual assault.

Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"We are organizing an impactful, non-arrest, direct action to make sure that the Senate knows that #WeBelieveChristine and demand that they #CancelKavanaugh and vote no on his confirmation," the Women's March said in a statement. "Join us and fight for ... a fairer, more equitable Court that reflects modern law and the will of country."

Sexual assault survivors and supporters will again gather on Capitol Hill, as well as at dozens of local offices of senators and at other locations across the nation, the group said. The "solidarity speakouts" are set for noon with a minute of silence at 12:30 pm.

Protesters are asked to wear black and write “I BELIEVE” on their palms in marker. During the minute of silence they will hold their hands up to show the message.

Ford says she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh, 53, during a high school party more than 35 years ago. At least one other woman has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in his youth. Kavanaugh vehemently denies the claims.

Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, says the Judiciary must suspend its confirmation process. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the committee's chairman, has refused to delay the proceedings however.

"Taking sexual violence seriously requires investigating credible allegations," Graves said. "If that investigation is circumvented here, when a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court is at stake, it devalues the promise of justice for all survivors, especially young women and girls."

On Monday, protesters massed outside the Capitol Hill offices of multiple senators while women nationwide staged walkouts in solidarity with Ford and in opposition to Kavanaugh's nomination. Many wore black T-shirts emblazoned with "Be a hero," referring to Republicans who might break from their party and vote against the nomination.

Eva Malecki, communications director for Capitol Police, said 128 arrests were made at Senate office buildings. Hundreds of Ford's supporters also marched to the Supreme Court, fists raised as a sign of solidarity.

Protesters included about 100 Yale Law School students who oppose the confirmation of their alum.

"We want our alumni to be accountable to their actions and behaviors," said Madison Needham, a Yale Law student. "We want to be able to be proud of them and say this is a judge we support."

Contributing: WUSA-TV in Washington

