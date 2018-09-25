NAMPA — A Treasure Valley woman is searching for answers after she said her cat was shot with an arrow.

Keesha Boyum said the incident happened Sunday afternoon in Nampa.

"He went outside through the cat door and my boyfriend went out on the porch at about 3 p.m. and saw him and thought he had cheatgrass on his side," Boyum said. "And then he went to investigate and found the arrow."

Boyum's boyfriend rushed her 4-year-old cat, Charlie, to the vet immediately.

"This is a pretty specific case. I have never seen it before and I have been here 10 years," Erin Cooper, a veterinarian technician at All Valley Animal Care Center," said. "I haven't seen an arrow in a cat before, so it’s definitely something unique for me."

Exploratory surgery would reveal just how bad Charlie was hurt.

"The arrow went through the abdomen, it went through several parts of the small intestine," Cooper said.

"Just because of the way it is and how far it went in, I know Charlie wouldn't have just sat there and let someone stab him, so it had to have been shot," Boyum said.

Charlie is expected to live, but without any clues as to who would do this, Boyum now fears for her other animals.

"I can’t let them outside because I don't know who did this or why they are doing it," Boyum said.

Boyum said she hasn't filed a police report yet but plans to do so immediately.

She also hasn't got a grand total for her vet bill but has so far already spent thousands.

If you would like to help with vet bills, Boyum has started a GoFundMe.

© 2018 KTVB