NAMPA-- Police are investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Nampa Tuesday night.

It happened in the area of 11th Ave. North and Powell Ave.

The Nampa Police Department says officers received a call of a shooting just before 10:30 Tuesday night.

When officers got to the scene, police say they found a 16-year-old boy from Nampa had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Police say they are interviewing witnesses to identify the suspect or suspects.

The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Nampa Police at (208) 465-2257.

