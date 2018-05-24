NEW ORLEANS -- Former Nampa Christian and Northwest Nazarene University track standout Ashley Puga will be inducted into the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Hall of Fame.

Puga is a two-time national champion in the 800 meters. She won the NCAA DII national indoor and outdoor titles in 2009.

Over her career, Puga won seven GNAC conference titles, set 12 school records, was a nine-time All-American and named the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II National Outdoor Female Track Athlete of the Year in 2009, among numerous other athletic and academic accolades.

During her prep career, Puga won the state individual cross country title in 2002 and several state track titles in the 800 meters (2002 - 2005), 1600 meters (2002 - 2005) and 800 meters (2003)

