POST FALLS, Idaho — One N. Idaho woman was killed and two people were injured in a car crash west of Post Falls, Idaho Friday evening.

At about 6:40 p.m. Friday, a silver 2008 Suzuki SX4 driven by Olga O. Burchett, 58, of Post Falls was driving eastbound on Seltice Way just west of Silkwood Dr. Michelle D. Tibbets, 37, of Newman Lake was driving westbound on Seltice.

Burchett lost control and veered into the center of the road. Tibbets then struck the right side of Burchett's car and Burchett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both passengers in Tibbets' car were taken to Kootenai Health. Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate.