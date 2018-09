COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Law enforcement and Idaho Fish and Game officials are responding to a mountain lion sighting in Coeur d’Alene on Monday afternoon.

The mountain lion is in a tree off North Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene. A woman on a break from work looked up and saw the cougar in tree right above where she was sitting.

Here is a pic of the mountain lion in the tree off north Ironwood in CDA, courtesy of law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/utYkP7DJoV — Brett Allbery (@KREMBrett) September 24, 2018

Law enforcement are waiting on proper personnel and the correct dosage for tranquilizer before acting, officials said.

Law enforcement waiting on proper personnel and correct dosage for tranquilizer before acting. Expected to be very soon. — Brett Allbery (@KREMBrett) September 24, 2018

