NEW PLYMOUTH -- A New Plymouth man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle collided with a Buick on U.S. 30.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in New Plymouth.

Idaho State Police say 56-year-old Hoby L. Crump was on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he attempted to turn west from Ada Road onto westbound U.S. 30.

Humberto Perez Hernandez, 24, of Emmett was driving eastbound on the highway when his Buick Rendezvous collided with Crump's motorcycle head-on.

Crump died from his injuries at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, police say.

U.S. 30 was completely blocked for more than two hours. The crash remains under investigation.

