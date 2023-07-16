One dead after motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

The Washington State Patrol said the motorcyclist died on the scene.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person died after a motorcycle versus car crash in Spokane Valley late Saturday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the motorcyclist, identified as Beau Pierre, 20, of Spokane Valley, was traveling south on State Route 27 from Sprague Avenue right as a car crossed through the intersection of 8th Avenue & State Route 27 going east.

WSP said Pierre hit the driver's side of the car, which continued through the intersection and ended up hitting a building. The motorcycle came to rest in the northbound left lane.

WSP said Pierre died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An ambulance crew took the 69-year-old driver of the car to Sacred Heart Medical Center for injuries.

WSP reports speeding was the cause of the crash.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

