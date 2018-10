NAMPA -- A little boy who ran away from near Iowa Elementary in Nampa Monday morning has been found safe.

Nampa Police tweeted just before 11:30 a.m. that 10-year-old Ryan Sather had been located.

Ryan went missing at about 8:45 a.m. after getting upset with his sisters near the elementary school. He is known to hide, police said.

Authorities have not released where Ryan was found.

"Thank you to everyone who helped search and coordinate his return," Nampa Police wrote.

** UPDATE ** Missing Child Located SAFE!

Nampa PD is happy to report Ryan Sather, missing 10 year old, has been located safe! Thank you to everyone who helped search and coordinate his return. #Teamwork #Community pic.twitter.com/04DiAdygNK — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) October 29, 2018

