ELK RIVER, Idaho — A search is underway after a 16-year-old boy from Deary, Idaho, fell into Elk Creek Falls on Sunday.

The teen was hiking at Elk Creek Falls on Sunday when he lost his footing and fell in, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say his friends saw him go into the water at about 3:23 p.m. on Sunday but soon lost sight of him as he went down the falls. He has not been seen since.

Searchers on the ground could not find the teen pm Sunday night. Medics flew a helicopter as part of the search, but were not able to find the teen and had to leave the area due to low fog.

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue searched below the lower pool of the middle falls and dove into a 23-foot deep pool. They were unable to find the teen.

Authorities said an attempt to reduce the flow in Elk River Falls on Monday would assist in the search.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to stay out of the Elk Creek Falls area during the search.

RELATED: 19-year-old Spokane hiker dies after 150-foot fall in Cascade Mountains

RELATED: Man dies while cliff jumping off 'The Cove' on Long Lake

RELATED: Hillsboro hiker dies after falling 100 feet at Smith Rock State Park