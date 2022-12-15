Thousands of migrants arriving at U.S. border daily ahead of Title 42 expiration

"There isn't a lot of infrastructure. They're sleeping in cold freezing weather," said Pedro Rios, director of American Friends Service Committee.

SAN DIEGO — The number of migrants trying to cross into the United States is climbing daily, with Title 42 set to expire in less than a week.

Title 42 allows the government to turn away migrants at the border with the goal of protecting the public from the pandemic.

In Texas, more than 2,000 migrants are arriving daily.

Closer to San Diego, local activists tell CBS 8 they too are seeing more migrants.

Shelters in both Tijuana and the El Paso region are full.

"There isn't a lot of infrastructure. They're sleeping in cold freezing weather," said Pedro Rios, director of American Friends Service Committee.

The San Diego activist is in El Paso to discuss the ongoing issues at the border.

He says there's a lot of uncertainty over what will happen once Title 42 expires on December 21st.

"There's not a lot of information and this really frustrates and makes conditions much more desperate for migrants seeking information on how they might apply for asylum,” said Rios.

Not only that, but Rios says the government isn't providing enough resources.

Closer to home near San Diego, Enrique Morones, Executive Director of Gente Unida says there's also a lack of information and infrastructure.

"It's similar in many cases to downtown San Diego where you have house less people camping all over the place," said Morones.

Morones worries some migrants are being taken advantage of by people who claim they can help them cross over more easily for money.

Like Rios, he too wonders what the Biden administration's plan is come Wednesday.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, they have a six-pillar plan, which includes sending more resources to the border, increasing processing efficiency, imposing consequences for unlawful entry, bolstering nonprofit capacity, targeting smugglers and working with international partners.

Meanwhile, 19 republican led states have filed an appeal hoping to keep Title 42 in place.

A ruling on that is expected before Friday.

Earlier this week, a group of GOP lawmakers criticized the Secretary of Homeland Security for his handling of the issue, vowing to impeach him once they control the house next year.

"He has failed to secure our border and has endangered Americans,” said Representative Randy Weber (R-Texas).